Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Down 12.2% – Time to Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.56 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.04). Approximately 6,084,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,300,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Quadrise Trading Up 1.8%

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, insider Jason Miles sold 1,013,049 shares of Quadrise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total transaction of £40,521.96. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quadrise Company Profile

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

