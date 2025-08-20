Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 122.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.64 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $150.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.