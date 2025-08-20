Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Down 9% – Here’s What Happened

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10). Approximately 645,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 341,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.46 ($0.11).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.85. The firm has a market cap of £8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

For over 30 years, Plexus has been protecting the environment, initially with its “through the BOP” (Blow-out Preventer) wellhead designs, and subsequently with its proprietary leak-proof wellhead sealing system, POS-GRIP®.

POS-GRIP technology ensures that net zero, leak-free performance can be guaranteed for the life of a well, reducing harmful methane emissions and unnecessary intervention costs; this helps operators to fulfil their ESG responsibilities.

This simple proprietary method of engineering, using sealing principles derived from the Hertzian Stress Theory, has been independently verified and used by many of the blue-chip oil and gas operators in over 400 wells.

In July 2021, Plexus received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark in recognition of its contribution to the global green economy and alignment with net zero and ESG principles.

