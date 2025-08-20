Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $25.2950 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.