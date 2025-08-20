PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 355.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,458 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

