Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Michael Kitson Sells 4,572 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Kitson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $515,127.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,139.50. This trade represents a 27.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $114.26.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 97,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,823,000 after buying an additional 609,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 944,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after buying an additional 314,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 712,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,732,000 after buying an additional 180,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

