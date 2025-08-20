Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,363 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Nutrien by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 101,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 77,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $56.7350 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

