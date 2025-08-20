Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 38,042 Sweetgreen, Inc. $SG

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SG. Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 453,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 122,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,050,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $105,960.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 322,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,368.29. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clifford Burrows purchased 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,712. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $9.4250 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.04. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 14.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

