Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 518 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $114.0180 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $96.45 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

