Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Invests $690,000 in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $185.1580 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.