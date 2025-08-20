Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in nCino Inc. $NCNO

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in nCino were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,666,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,491,000 after purchasing an additional 836,182 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,283 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in shares of nCino by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,917,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of nCino by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after purchasing an additional 94,940 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Down 0.8%

NCNO stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -107.04, a PEG ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.77. nCino Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.77 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. nCino has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $262,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 628,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,255,152.35. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $127,889.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,192,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,733,054.45. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,603 shares of company stock worth $593,002 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.