Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.3%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

