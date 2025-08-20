Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 236.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 60.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 67,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,169,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 192.5% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 63.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $242.2950 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

