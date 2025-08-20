Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 2,114 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 220.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,488 shares of company stock worth $80,323,823 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $178.0380 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

