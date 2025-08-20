Northern Trust Corp Purchases 5,113 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $414,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,651,390,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after buying an additional 886,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,406,000 after purchasing an additional 120,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,291,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.64.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of URI stock opened at $916.2620 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $933.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $809.68 and a 200-day moving average of $710.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

