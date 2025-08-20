Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) & Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Head to Head Comparison

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Rare Element Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norsk Hydro ASA $19.41 billion 0.64 $538.47 million $0.45 13.98 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$18.45 million ($0.02) -51.75

Profitability

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norsk Hydro ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norsk Hydro ASA 4.37% 11.24% 5.84% Rare Element Resources N/A -46.67% -42.03%

Risk & Volatility

Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Norsk Hydro ASA and Rare Element Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norsk Hydro ASA 0 3 1 1 2.60 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats Rare Element Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina. The Hydro Aluminium Metal segment is involved in the primary aluminum production casting activities. This segment principally offers extrusion ingots, foundry alloys, and sheet and standard ingots. The Metal Markets segment sells products from the company’s primary metal plants; operates recyclers; and trades in physical and financial metals. The Hydro Extrusions segment offers extrusion profiles, building systems, and precision tubing products for construction, automotive and heating, and ventilation and air conditioning sectors, as well as operates recycling facilities. The Hydro Energy segment engages in the trading and wholesale business in Brazil; energy sourcing operations; and operation of power stations in Norway, as well as renewable energy production, such as wind and solar, battery materials, and green hydrogen. Norsk Hydro ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.