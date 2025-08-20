New Harbor Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

New Harbor Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for 0.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

