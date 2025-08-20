New Harbor Financial Group LLC Makes New $11.10 Million Investment in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF $XNTK

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,097,000. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF makes up 3.0% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.35% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,090,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 19,081.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 420,736 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,714,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,046,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $239.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.13. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $159.43 and a 1 year high of $249.04.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

