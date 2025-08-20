New Harbor Financial Group LLC Invests $83,000 in Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZLA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,647,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 37.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,468,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 2,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 937,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 954.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 969,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 877,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Vizsla Silver stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Vizsla Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZLA

About Vizsla Silver

(Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.