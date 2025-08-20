New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $289,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

New Harbor Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE AEM opened at $130.1920 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $137.81. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

