New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $25.58 Million Position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,063,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $25,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,440 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of HGER opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

