New Harbor Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,157 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,215,000. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

