NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 821753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NATL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NCR Atleos from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NCR Atleos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NCR Atleos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NCR Atleos Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 80.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Atleos

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATL. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in NCR Atleos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NCR Atleos by 63.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 47,781 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NCR Atleos by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NCR Atleos by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Atleos during the second quarter worth $3,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

Featured Stories

