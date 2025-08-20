Nathan B. Theurer Sells 686 Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $210.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

