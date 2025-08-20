NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,484 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.52% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho started coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 target price on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

