MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 352,700 shares, adeclineof47.9% from the July 15th total of 677,600 shares. Currently,3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently,3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MV Oil Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MVO opened at $5.8350 on Wednesday. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.