Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph Mansueto Sells 7,250 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.08, for a total value of $1,871,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,347,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,397,896.48. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $260.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.84 and a 200-day moving average of $295.53. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

MORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morningstar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,839,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,168,000 after buying an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Morningstar by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 391,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after buying an additional 68,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,719,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,224,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

