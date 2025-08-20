Mitchell Goldsteen Sells 6,300 Shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Stock

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Goldsteen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $13,293.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,165,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,658,388.43. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shimmick Stock Up 4.1%

Shimmick stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Shimmick Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shimmick

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIM. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Shimmick by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Shimmick by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 749,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shimmick Company Profile

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.