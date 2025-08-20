Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Aspire Growth Partners LLC

Aspire Growth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 60,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,278,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.24.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

