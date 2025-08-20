MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 60,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,855,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.23.

MediaZest (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. MediaZest had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance.

