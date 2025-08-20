McKesson (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian Tyler Sells 11,930 Shares

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.76, for a total transaction of $8,085,676.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,849.92. This trade represents a 42.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8%

MCK opened at $676.8290 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.16. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.