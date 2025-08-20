McKesson (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian Tyler Sells 11,930 Shares

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.76, for a total transaction of $8,085,676.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,849.92. This trade represents a 42.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
McKesson Stock Up 0.8%
MCK opened at $676.8290 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.16. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
