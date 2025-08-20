Mark Kahrer Acquires 1,000 Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTFGet Free Report) Director Mark Kahrer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $11,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $11.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 346.0%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 47.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 247,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $190,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

