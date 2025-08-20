Mark Kahrer Acquires 1,000 Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Kahrer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $11,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $11.45.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 346.0%.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
