Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stake Increased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $256.2080 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.78 and its 200-day moving average is $230.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

