Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lennar by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 37,770 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Lennar Trading Up 2.1%

LEN stock opened at $134.2340 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.08. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.