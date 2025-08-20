Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $578,100,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,232,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,958 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7,899.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,430,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,497,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $93.6480 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

