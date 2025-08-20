Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,586,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $234,304,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,285,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after acquiring an additional 396,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after acquiring an additional 192,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,898,148.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

