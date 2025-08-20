Lance D’amico Sells 100,000 Shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP Lance D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $109.8860 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

