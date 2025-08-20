Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $27,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $90.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

