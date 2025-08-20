Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,713,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6%

IAU stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.