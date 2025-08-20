KLA Corporation $KLAC Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in KLA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in KLA by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 94,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,302,000 after buying an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in KLA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock opened at $876.08 on Wednesday. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $959.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $903.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $782.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price (up from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.59.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,908 shares of company stock worth $18,038,659 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

