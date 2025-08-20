KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and traded as high as $18.53. KDDI shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 61,147 shares trading hands.

KDDI Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.07.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). KDDI had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

