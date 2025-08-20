JT Stratford LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 206,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Intel by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 362,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 101,197 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in Intel by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 14,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

