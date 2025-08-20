JT Stratford LLC Invests $867,000 in Target Corporation $TGT

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,312 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 951.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $105.4440 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Target from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

