JT Stratford LLC Has $383,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

JT Stratford LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 16.6%

EFG opened at $112.0150 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

