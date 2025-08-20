Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 2,826 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,371,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033,411 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 81,532.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,304,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,110,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286,643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

