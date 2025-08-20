Joseph Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.36, for a total value of $259,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,215,705.92. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CSW opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.91. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.99 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.18%. Equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSW. Citigroup upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $273.00 price target on CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.