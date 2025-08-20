Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 755,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 808,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

Jangada Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2,666.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.81.

Jangada Mines Company Profile

Jangada Mines Plc is a Brazilian focused mining project development company led by a team with deep industry, financial and in-country experience. Jangada has a dual growth strategy: to advance its 100%-owned Pitombeiras vanadium titanomagnetite (‘VTM’) Project in the state of Ceará, in the Northeast Region of Brazil to production; and to utilise its proven in-country and geological expertise to identify/acquire additional projects that it can rapidly advance to build value for shareholders.

The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.

