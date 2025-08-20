James Synge Sells 25,000 Shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) Director James Synge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $2,105,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 219,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,509,879.42. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Synge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 18th, James Synge sold 25,000 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,000.00.

Life360 Trading Down 1.8%

LIF opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 267.51 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Life360 by 3,865.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life360 by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,013,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Life360 by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,844,000 after acquiring an additional 137,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Life360 by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,422 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

