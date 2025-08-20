iShares USD Green Bond ETF $BGRN Shares Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $383,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.