iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

